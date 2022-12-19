A popular Facebook ‘marriage counsellor’, prophetess Jane Chukwu, who has been accused of female misogyny, said older generation mothers saw sex as a transaction.

“I have always said that our mothers are not different from today women, the difference is Internet and feminism, today women have access to support group who give them financial help and society now openly support irresponsible women. If these older men tell you what they went through that made them marry 3 to 4 wives you won’t believe it,” she wrote.

“Our mothers saw sex as transaction, hookup didn’t start today, those days if our fathers no provide, no sex.” she added.