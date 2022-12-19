Wanted gunman arrested in Anambra

Members of a local vigilante have arrested a notorious gunman, Chukwuma Ejionye, in Ezinifitte, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The native of Awo, Ezinifite in Nnewi South has been linked to different attacks in Ezinifitte, and the entire Nnewi South.

Confessing to carrying out attacks in the area, Ejionye said;

“I was in Unubi camp, before I moved to Ezinifitte, before going to Agulezechukwu, where I stayed with other members. Then, later I now left the group and escaped, to stay on my own.”

The Nation reported that the suspect has long been on the wanted list of Joint Security Forces working in the State.

Also listing some of the attacks the suspects has allegedly carried out, one of those present at where he was paraded, said;