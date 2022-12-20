Court stops DSS from arresting CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Justice J.T Tsoho of a federal high court sitting in Abuja has declined an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), TheCable reports.

According to the publication, in declining the motion ex parte filed by an applicant in the absence of the respondent, Justice Tsoho said the secret police did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Sources at the high court that the judge said he should have been taken into confidence if there was any evidence to back the allegations in the application, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022. The court said such an application should have been accompanied by presidential approval because of the grave implications for the Nigerian economy if the CBN governor is arrested and detained.

The Cable added that there are suggestions that the bid to arrest…