Lionel Messi’s World Cup winning photos becomes the most popular Instagram post ever with 56.3million ‘likes’

Lionel Messi’s Argentina world champions post has become the most liked pictures in the history of Instagram, overtaking an image of an egg.

The post that got 56.3million likes are photos of Messi lifting the World Cup after Argentina beat France in the finals on Sunday December 18, via penalty shootout

In the aftermath of Argentina’s win, the PSG star took to Instagram to post 10 pictures of the celebrations in Qatar. The image has racked up a staggering 56.3 million likes… and counting, with the forward also surpassing 402 million followers on the social media platform.

Messi accompanied the post with a caption that read: ‘WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it..

‘Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to…