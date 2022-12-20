Nigerian man mourns friend killed by kidnappers despite ransom payment

Facebook user, John Mademo has mourned his friend who was abducted and killed by kidnappers despite ransom payment.

The deceased, Owo Monday, 36, was laid to rest on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Woleche-Ebo, Yaya Local Government Area of Cross River state.

“I was shocked when I heard that you were kidnapped and despite all efforts made to pay the ransom, they still went ahead to take your life,” John said in a Facebook post.

“Owolabi, as u were fondly called, your demise has created an indelible mark on my mind, but it is my earnest prayer that God should give me the fortitude to bear it.

“Monday was an easygoing personality, very humble and humane. As your death touched every youths and the entire people of Woleche-Ebo and beyond, I believe it has already touched God and he will handle your matter.