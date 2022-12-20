Notorious bandits’ kingpin and 11 others killed as security operatives raid hideouts in Bauchi forest

The Bauchi State Police Command says 12 suspected kidnappers and bandits were neutralised during a raid in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmad Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, December 19, 2022, said that a joint operation of security operatives engaged the suspects in four hideouts at Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri Forest.

According to the PPRO, a notorious bandit-kidnap kingpin, ‘Madaki Mansur’ was among those killed in the daring joint operation.

Wakil stated that the kingpin had been terrorising Alkaleri LGA, and neighbouring states of Taraba, Plateau and Gombe.