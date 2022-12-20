Nurse arrested in Ogun for allegedly injecting 22-year-old graduate in the nerve, causing permanent disability to his leg

A 35-year-old auxiliary nurse, Jimoh Ganiyat, has been arrested by the police for allegedly injecting a 22-year-old graduate, Omosebi Tomiwa, in the nerve and thereby causing permanent disability to one of his legs.

The suspect who has been parading herself as a registered nurse in the Arigbajo area of Ogun State was on Monday, December 19, 2022, arraigned before an Itori Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs O F Adeduntan.

She was charged before the magistrate on a 5-count charge bordering on negligence and reckless treatment of the victim as well as malicious assault on the victim and the mother.

The accused person also reportedly after committing the act threatened the life of the victim as well as that of his mother.

It was gathered that the accused person in the process of treating the victim for malaria and typhoid injected him in the nerve thereby causing disability to one of his legs.

The charge against the nurse read: “That you Jimoh Ganiyat ,f, on the 2nd…