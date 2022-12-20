Police arrest 16-year-old boy for ‘insulting’ Yobe state gov, Mai Mala Buni on social media

The police in Yobe state have arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly insulting Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on social media.

Garba Isa, the father of the minor, disclosed this when he came out to publicly demand the release of his son on Monday, December 19. According to Isa, his son was apprehended on December 11 in Nguru and later transferred to the State Investigation Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

“I regret what my son did. I am nobody, an ordinary laundry man, what my son (Umar) did was totally wrong, I appeal to Governor Mai Mala Buni and the police on passionate grounds to forgive my son and release him” Isa who is a laudry worker told Channels TV

Confirming the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Haruna, said the minor is now in custody and will be charged to court when investigation is concluded.