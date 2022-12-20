South African police officer accused of killing his two girlfriends commits suicide in prison cell

The South African police officer, accused of killing his two girlfriends has been found dead in his cell at Westville prison.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, who confirmed on Monday, December 19, 2022, said that Const Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakane had taken his life.

“He committed suicide by hanging,” Nxumalo told TimesLIVE.

Police had been notified, and an inquest into the death in custody had been launched.

LIB previously reported that Sikhakhane allegedly murdered Sthembile Ngobese, 23, and Enhle Majozi, 18, both from KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest, in October.

It is alleged that the officer, who was stationed at Hillcrest police station, was dating both women at the time of the murders.

Sikhakhane, 27, who faced two murder charges abandoned his bail application last month and requested a magistrate from outside the Pinetown district to handle his case.

However in a U-turn last week Sikhakhane’s attorney told the court he intended…