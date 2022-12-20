Trey Songz turns himself in to police for allegedly punching 2 people at bowling alley

Trey Songz has turned himself to NYC cops over an assault incident that happened months ago.

The singer who was busted at the end of November for the alleged incident, is accused of striking 2 persons in the face while they were at a bowling alley in October. One of the victims was reportedly hospitalized afterward.

TMZ reported that Trey turned himself in at an NYPD station a few weeks later. He was booked and given a desk appearance ticket for assault, before being released.

It was previously reported that the singer punched a woman in the face while inside a bowling alley bathroom. The second alleged victim is a guy who claims Trey punched him in the eye.

Commenting on the incident, Trey’s lawyer Mitch Schuster said;