Businessman, Simon Jordan accuses FIFA and Gianni Infantino of ‘CRONYISM’ after allowing celebrity chef Salt Bae onto the pitch to hold the World Cup trophy

UK businessman, Simon Jordan has accused FIFA of cronyism after celebrity chef Salt Bae, joined in with Argentina’s celebrations on the pitch after their World Cup win.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce – was pictured with the World Cup trophy and took photos with several of Argentina’s stars at the Lusail Stadium.

In a series of videos posted on his own Instagram, the famous steak chef interrupted the likes of Angel di Maria, Cristian Romero, and Lisandro Martinez as they posed with the World Cup.

The chef was also seen desperately trying to get Lionel Messi’s attention before he made another attempt to pull the Argentinian back towards him, He later eventually got a photo with the 35-year-old but Messi did not seem too pleased about it.

Regarding the world cup, ‘Its current design dates back to 1974,’ FIFA’s website reads. ‘As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original Fifa World Cup Trophy can only be…