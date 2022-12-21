‘General Hospital’ star, Sonya Eddy is dead

General Hospital star, Sonya Eddy has passed on at the age of 55.

Her close friend, Octavia Spencer confirmed her death in a statement shared on Tuesday, December 20.

Octavia described Eddy as a “creative angel”, while also revealing that she died on Monday night.

The actor wrote;

“My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends and fans.”

Eddy appeared in 543 episodes of General Hospital in her role as Epiphany Johnson, a head nurse and mother of the late Stan Johnson.

She also appeared in a whole host of other productions, including Patch Adams, Monk, Glee, Castle, Reba, and Fresh Off The Boat.

Her career kicked off when her first big break came in 1995 when she landed a role on The Drew Carey Show.