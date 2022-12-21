Man steals baby Jesus from Fort Worth Nativity scene (video)

Forth Worth Police Department has shared a footage of a man who stole a baby Jesus from a Nativity scene in the area.

The thief was seen making off with the centerpiece of a life-size nativity scene that was set up downtown.

It was further gathered that he strolled up to the outdoor exhibition around 2 AM, picked up the baby doll from its basket and then saunters away like nothing happened.

Fort Worth police also disclosed that he was later seen jumping into a car, making them realize he wasn’t alone.

The police department is now asking for help in identifying the man. Watch the footage below……………