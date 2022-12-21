Man steals baby Jesus from Fort Worth Nativity scene (video)

Forth Worth Police Department has shared a footage of a man who stole a baby Jesus from a Nativity scene in the area.
The thief was seen making off with the centerpiece of a life-size nativity scene that was set up downtown.
It was further gathered that he strolled up to the outdoor exhibition around 2 AM, picked up the baby doll from its basket and then saunters away like nothing happened.
Fort Worth police also disclosed that he was later seen jumping into a car, making them realize he wasn’t alone.
The police department is now asking for help in identifying the man. Watch the footage below……………
We are being advised the suspect vehicle looks more like a Pathfinder. Thanks for the input!
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 20, 2022
Source: Linda Ikeji