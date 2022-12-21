Michelle Obama explains why she and Barack no longer stop their daughters Malia and Sasha from getting Tattoos

Former US first lady, Michelle Obama has revealed she and husband, Barack Obama, no longer dissuade their daughters from getting tattoos.

Michelle says the current generation of her kids are more bold than her generation and that her kids attitudes toward self-expression have changed since her years in the White House

Speaking during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Obama said;

“We need to create a broader definition of who’s American, who counts, what beauty is,”

“It only helps our kids. We don’t know who they’re going to become and we want to make sure there’s a space for them whoever they choose to be.”

Kelly agreed, echoing the same sentiment. “Why limit them?” she said.

Michelle nodded. “It shouldn’t be politicized. Most kids who are wearing tattoos and piercings, they’ve got long nails — their value system is about individuality,” she said.

Kelly chimed in, reflecting on how quickly the value system has evolved. “But back in the day, tattoos…