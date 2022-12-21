Nigerian national and one other arrested as police bust international drug peddling racket in India

An international drug peddling racket was busted by police in Hyderabad, India and two persons including a Nigerian national were arrested.

In a combined operation conducted by Special Operation Team (SOT) L B Nagar zone along with Neredmet police, the two suspects were arrested on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 and 30 grams of methamphetamine (MDMA) drug and other property worth Rs 6 lakh was seized from them.

The Nigerian national, Chijioke Uchechukwu alias Peter was found to be illegally staying in India, even as his visa expired in 2015.

The other accused identified as Seelam Sai Krishna of Manikonda, worked as a freelance US recruiter. The third accused Chijioke Okordo, who is currently absconding, is stated to be in Mumbai.

Both the peddlers were caught red-handed by police while they were waiting near RK Puram bridge in Neredmet to hand over the drugs to customers. 30 grams of Methamphetamine was seized from their possession.

The police said Chijioke…