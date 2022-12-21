Priest is accused of inviting two nuns to take part in a ‘Holy Trinity’ threesome

A priest has been accused of initiating a “holy” threesome with two nuns to replicate the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.

Marko Ivan Rupnik, 68, is thought to have invited two nuns to join him in the act and allegedly used “psycho-spiritual” methods of control to get his victims to have sex with him and watch porn.

Rupnik was a spiritual director of a Slovenian convent at the time of the alleged incidents.

The former nun who accused him, now 58, said she complained about the infractions at the time, but claimed her concerns were ignored for years.

The former nun told Italian investigative newspaper Domani on Sunday: “Father Marko started slowly and sweetly getting inside my psychological and spiritual world, exploiting my uncertainties and fragility and using my relationship with God to push me into sexual experiences with him.”

“It was truly an abuse of conscience,” she added.

The ex-nun said Rupnik had groomed her and taken her virginity before keeping her…