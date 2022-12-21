Real Madrid star, Toni Kroos backtracks on claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is the ‘GOAT’ and insists Lionel Messi deserves the title after his World Cup triumph

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos has backtracked on his claims over the greatest football of all time after Argentina’s World Cup final win.

Kroos, who played for many years with Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain, had previously suggested that the Portuguese star was the best to ever grace the football pitch. But, after Lionel Messi’s win against France on Sunday December 18, the German midfielder has now admitted that his opinion has now changed to favour the Argentine.

According to the Mirror, Kroos had previously claimed: ‘From my playing days, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo (best player of all time). Of course, I’m biased because he made a decisive contribution to us winning a lot of titles.

‘It was exciting and impressive to play alongside Ronaldo. We were not only team-mates but also neighbours in the dressing room and neighbours in private.

‘He lived right next to me. Seeing what a perfectionist he is was impressive. That is why it is forbidden for me to name Messi…