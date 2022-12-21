Second Niger Bridge users will pay toll





The federal government on Wednesday, December 21, announced that those using the recently opened Second Niger Bridge will pay toll.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) said the road will remain open till January 1 for inward travelers, and for those on outward journey from January 2 to 15.

The bridge will be shut after January 15. Fashola said in an interview on Channels Television;

“Infrastructure is one of the instruments for economic growth and tackling multidimensional poverty. “The purpose of the second Niger Bridge is to bring relief to Nigerians who traverse from east to west or west to east. “Especially during the end of the year, we know that it is a logistics nightmare moving goods and services and people. “The bridge itself is finished. The road linking it to the Obusi end on the Anambra side is finished, except for the interchange which is at different levels of completion. The road linking it to the Asaba side is the one that we could…





Source: Linda Ikeji