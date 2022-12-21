US sanctions Iranian officials over executions of protesters

The United States has announced another round of sanctions against Iranian government officials, following the Iranian regime’s recent executions of prosecutors.

The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday, December 21, that it was targeting organisations and government figures involved in the government’s crackdown on protesters.

The people to be sanctioned include Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri for his involvement in a protest-related execution.

“The case of the first executed protestor, a young man named Mohsen Shekari, proceeded with little resemblance to a meaningful trial,” the Treasury said in a news release on Wednesday, adding that Montazeri had “issued a directive to courts to act ‘decisively’ and issue harsh sentences to many of those arrested during the ongoing protests.”