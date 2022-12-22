Argentina’s Central Bank ‘is plotting to put Lionel Messi’s face on a bank note’ to mark nation’s World Cup win in Qatar

Argentina’s Central Bank is reportedly considering a Lionel Messi banknote after the superstar guided Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986 in Mexico.

According to newspaper El Financiero, the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina are eager to mark the national team’s historic win in Qatar and have been working on ideas since before the epic 4-2 shootout win in the final over France.

Mock-ups of the 1,000 peso note being discussed has since gone viral – with fans eager to see it enter circulation.

It is detailed in EF that a key part of the reason behind the 1,000 bill is that it begins with a ’10’ – Messi’s shirt number for Argentina.

While Messi’s grinning face is on one side of the note, this group’s nickname ‘La Scaloneta’ is the wording proposed for the back.

In 1978, officials issued commemorative coins when Argentina won its first World Cup back in 1978.

Commemorative coins were also produced on the 50th anniversary of the death…