Court sacks Wali, declares Mohammed Abacha as Kano PDP governorship candidate

Sadik Wali has been sacked as the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday, December 22.

An aspirant in the primary election, Mohammed Abacha had asked that the court declare him the winner of the primary lawfully conducted by the PDP and certified by INEC in Kano.

He said that based on the Electoral Act 2022, he scored the highest number of total votes in the election held on May 25.

Justice A.M. Liman who ruled on the case today, declared the Kano PDP governorship primary that produced Sadik Wali invalid.

Liman affirmed Mohammed Abacha as the party’s candidate and also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize him as a gubernatorial candidate.