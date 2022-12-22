Former Real Madrid star, Isco terminates Sevilla contract after four-month spell

Sevilla have confirmed that midfielder Isco has left the club, after mutually agreeing to terminate his deal with the LaLiga outfit.

The Spanish playmaker only joined four months ago – after his contract with Real Madrid come to an end in summer – but he’s already decided to call it quits at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

A statement on the club’s website read: ‘Sevilla FC and Isco Alarcon have agreed to terminate the contract that united both parties since the player from Malaga joined the Nervionense club last summer after finishing his spell at Real Madrid.

‘The club wants to wish Isco all the luck in the world in his new professional challenges.’

The 30-year-old had a positive start to his Sevilla career and was a key feature to the starting line-ups fielded by previous coach Julen Lopetegui – who’s now at Wolves.

However, since Jorge Sampaoli’s arrival in October, the playmaker has hardly played. In total, he made just 19 appearances in all…