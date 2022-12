A lady has narrated how she had an encounter with the Holy Spirit in a hotel room while having sex with her boyfriend.

The lady who is in her 30s, shared her story during an interview with media personality, Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii.

She revealed that the Lord opened her eyes while she was on the bed naked and moaning out of ecstasy. The lady added that that was the genesis of her repentance.

Watch the video below…………………………………..