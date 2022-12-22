Smile unveils #SmileShopSuprises campaign

In the spirit of the festive season, Smile Nigeria, the most affordable 4G LTE telecommunications network, has introduced a new brand campaign tagged, ‘Smile Shop Surprises’ to make Christmas memorable and fun for customers.

Smile is giving its loyal and new customers an opportunity to win really amazing and mouthwatering prizes, ranging from lots of FREE data, and millions of naira worth of other special gifts from Smile Nigeria.

The campaign is targeted at every customer who buys a new device, recharge their existing Smile account, or adds another device/KIT to their existing Smile account.

Other Special Offers available in Smile shops this festive season includes:

FREE Smile eSIM with unlimited FREE Smile-to-Smile calls + 10 FREE mins + 10 FREE SMS to other networks, USB Dongle offer at N6,900 + 5GB on activation + unlimited FREE on-net calls and SMS + 10 off-net minutes using Voice on the MySmile App, SMiFi regional offer at N9,900 + 40GB, Router offer at N19,900 +…