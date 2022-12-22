StarTimes To Air The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Premieres This Saturday

Affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes Nigeria has announced that it will air Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria, which premieres this Saturday, 24 December.

ST Nollywood Plus will air the show at 5:30pm while ST Nollywood airs at 7pm every Saturday.

StarTimes subscribers can watch as low as N1850 on basic bouquet or N2600 on smart bouquet, alongside other juicy entertainment lined-up this holiday season on the StarTimes platform.

This is even as the producers, FAME Studios, have revealed Niyola, Praiz, Naeto C and Waje as the coaches of The Voice Nigeria Season 4.

This year, talents can look forward to versatile and dynamic coaches that would be exposing them to all they need to be unstoppable in their music careers.

The lineup of first-time coaches for this season of The Voice Nigeria are well known for their uniqueness in the music industry. Niyola, a multitalented singer and songwriter with over 17 years of experience and counting as a professional musician with an incredible pitch…