Two transborder Indian hemp dealers arrested in Katsina

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested two notorious Indian hemp dealers with 25 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Isah Gambo, in a statement on Wednesday, December 22, 2022, said the suspects were arrested while attempting to smuggle the prohibited items to the Niger Republic.

“On 18/12/2022 at about 0900hrs, Police Patrol Team, attached to Kafur Division, while routine patrol along Kafur – Dabai Road, intercepted a motor vehicle, Golf III, white in colour, with registration number MGN 19 AA, driven by one Sani Ibrahim, ‘M’, aged 45yrs of Kofar Barau Quarters, Daura LGA of Katsina state alongside one Magaji Mamman, ‘M’, of Dutsi LGA of Katsina state, in possession of twenty-five (25) carefully parcelled loaves of dried leaves reasonably suspected to be Indian Hemp (Canavis-stiva),” the PPRO stated.

“In the course of investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offence…