United Nations Security Council demands release of imprisoned Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in historic resolution

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called on Myanmar’s ruling military junta to release all political prisoners, including deposed State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, in its first resolution passed on the Southeast Asian country since its independence, a historic feat given the complexities involved amongst UN security council member countries.

The act by the UN comes nearly two years after the military staged a violent coup, overthrowing the democratically elected government and arresting civilian leaders including Suu Kyi.

Freedoms and rights in Myanmar under the military junta have deteriorated. State executions have returned, thousands of people have been arrested for protesting against military rule, and the number of documented violent attacks by the army on civilian areas, including schools, has surged, according to non-governmental organizations.

UNSC Resolution 2669 on Myanmar expressed “deep concern at the ongoing state…