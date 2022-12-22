Woman who didn’t like her long toes is mocked after getting toe-shortening surgery that looks worse

A woman had a toe-shortening surgery but her followers are not pleased with the result.

 

The TikToker, known only as Athena, underwent the surgery in Miami in November 2022 after struggling with her self-confidence because of her long and crooked toes.

 

Woman who didn

 

She explained on TikTok: “My toes were a big insecurity for me, especially when I wore heels. It wasn’t cute, so I found the solution and took the chance.”

 

In a video posted on TikTok, she revealed she successfully underwent the operation, with her surgeon excitedly unveiling her new toes.

 

Woman who didn

 

Viewers were not impressed and they mocked her.

 

One wrote: “Now you got Gremlin feet. This HAS TO BE A JOKE.”

 

Another wrote: “They [the toes] looked better before. They balanced out your wide feet. Now it just looks like [you have] cavemen feet.”

 

Despite the criticisms she’s received, Athena says the procedure is “the best thing she’s ever done.”

 

Watch the video below.

 

 

