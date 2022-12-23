27 residents kidnapped every month in Gombe

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has expressed sadness over the incessant kidnappings in the state.

The Governor, who spoke on Thursday, December 22, 2022, during a visit to the palace of the Mai Tangle in the Billiri Local Government Area of the state, said no fewer than 27 kidnap cases are reported monthly in the state.

Governor Inuwa said protection of lives and property of the people always tops his government’s agenda, noting that no meaningful development could be achieved without peace.

He lamented over the security challenges bedevilling the Billiri local government and the increasing number of kidnappings in some parts of the area, a development he attributed to the failure of leadership in the past.

He called on the people of Billiri “to be security conscious and be their brother’s keeper, in order to collectively fight insecurity, particularly kidnappers where the state records almost 27 cases of kidnap on a monthly basis.”

He also…