Benue Catholic priest abducted by gunmen

Mark Ojotu, a Catholic priest of Otukpo diocese in Benue state has been abducted by gunmen.

Ojotu, who is also the chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga in Okpokwu LGA, was abducted along Okpoga-Ojapo road on Thursday evening.

His abduction was confirmed by Joseph Itodo, chancellor of the diocesan secretariat. A statement released by Itodo read;