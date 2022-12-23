Benue Catholic priest abducted by gunmen

Mark Ojotu, a Catholic priest of Otukpo diocese in Benue state has been abducted by gunmen.
Ojotu, who is also the chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga in Okpokwu LGA, was abducted along Okpoga-Ojapo road on Thursday evening.
His abduction was confirmed by Joseph Itodo, chancellor of the diocesan secretariat. A statement released by Itodo read;
“We write to notify you of the kidnap of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu.
“He is the Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga. The sad incident occurred today, 22nd December 2022 at about 5.00pm along Okpoga-Ojapo Road, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State.
“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.
“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den throughout the country to the powerful intercession of the Blessed…
Source: Linda Ikeji