FIFA speak out after Salt Bae was pictured taking photos with Messi and his teammates at the World Cup final, insists ‘internal action will be taken’





FIFA has spoken out after Salt Bae was pictured taking photos with Lionel Messi and his teammates at the World Cup final in Qatar. Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gokce, broke FIFA rules by touching and holding the World Cup as he joined in with Argentina's celebrations on the pitch after their World Cup win. World football's governing body had opted for a vow of silence on Salt Bae's antics – which have been widely criticised on social media – before finally commenting Thursday afternoon, . FIFA have vowed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and suggested Salt Bae 'gained undue access to the pitch'. 'Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken,' a spokesperson told Sportsmail. Questions have been raised about the close relationship between the Turkish chef and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Salt Bae was…







Source: Linda Ikeji