Ghana introduces visa-on-arrival for all travellers

The Ghanaian government says it will issue visa on arrival to travellers entering the country from December 22, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the country’s transport minister, made this known in a circular issued on Thursday, Dec. 22, and addressed to all airlines.

The move is aimed at advancing the government’s “beyond the return” initiative, Asiamah said.

The initiative is a 10-year project to promote tourism and homecoming of Africans and Ghanaians in the diaspora, and to foster economic relations and investments from the diaspora in Africa and Ghana.

The circular reads: “Following consultation between the ministry of foreign affairs, the ministry of interior, the ministry of tourism, art and culture, Ghana immigration service and the Ghana tourism authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval.

“This arrangement is effective from 22nd December…