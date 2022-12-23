Have a Bumpa Festive Season with GOtv’s Line Up of Programmes

Its an enjoyable festive season with GOtv’s unbeatable lineup of content for the family. GOtv is also offering, as part of the Bumpa Season promo, free automatic upgrades for all customers. Keep your subscription active and get the next higher package at no extra cost to enjoy this offer.

GOtv SUPA subscribers will enjoy access to over 80 channels and exciting and entertaining programmes from the comfort of their homes. GOtv Boxing week is also packed with unbeatable entertainment from the 24th to the 30th of December. From local to international content, there is so much to choose from, but these selections are a must-watch.

If you are a fan of Kung Fu movies, then you are in for a treat as our favorite Kung Fu hero Jackie Chan entertains in the thrilling action-comedy Chinese Zodiac. Set in old China, a mercenary tasked to retrieve twelve stolen ancient animal signs joins forces with a Chinese Student and a Parisian lady. Catch this movie on…