I’ll announce my preferred presidential candidate in January 2023

Wike who is of the PDP has openly expressed his disapproval of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of his party. He insists that another Northerner cannot be allowed to take over from President Buhari, a Northerner, in 2023.

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration of a flyover in Obi-Akpor LGA, Governor Wike said he will mobilize people “from state to state” for his preferred candidate from January.

“From January next year, I will campaign to my people who they will vote for. So, all of you who have been in suspense and have been saying all kinds of things and abusing me, wait. January has come. Not only will I tell them where they will vote, I will also move from state to state and tell them why they should vote for people I think they should vote for. Nothing will happen. So, all of you appearing on television to abuse me, don’t waste…





Source: Linda Ikeji