Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

The Chief Executive officer of Max Air, Bashir Mangal, is dead. Mangal died in the early hours of Friday, December 23, 2022.

Bashir who is the younger brother of the business mogul and Chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal, died in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

A statement by the media consultant to the airline reads;

“Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun, this is to announce the death of our beloved brother Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal Vice Chairman/ CEO Max Air in the early hours of today Friday 23rd December 2022.May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.