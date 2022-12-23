‘My biggest miracle would be having you back in my arms this Christmas’

The mother of a two year old boy, Marley Kosisochukwu, who went missing last year, is hoping to find her son alive and well.

Oyiza, a single mom of two boys, is seeking information about one of her sons who has been missing since October, 2021, stating that her biggest miracle this Christmas, would be having him back in her arms.

Marley Kosisochukwu aka Koko, was abducted in front of his grandmother’s shop on a Sunday afternoon – 1:30pm, at Ijegun Egba Satellite Town Ojo, October last year.

Anyone with useful information about his whereabouts, should please contact Oyi on 09020822604