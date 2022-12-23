Woman arrested for murder of 86-year-old neighbour in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a woman, Sarah Abegunde for the alleged murder of her 86-year-old neighbour, Agatha Dare.

Parading the suspect alongside others at the headquarters in Akure on Friday, December 23, spokesperson of the command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said Abegunde throttled the deceased and pushed her during a fight.

“On 18th December, 2022, one Abegunde Sarah ‘f’ aged 50, and Agartha Dare ‘f’ aged 86, both of the same compound were involved in a fight, the suspect Abegunde Sarah pressed throat of Agatha and pushed her, immediately the deceased became unconscious and died on the spot,”

Odunlami also stated that one Ebine Adeleke was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man, Surulere Ajayi to death during a heated argument.

“On 10th December, 2022, a case of murder was reported against one Ebine Adeleke ‘m’ aged 40, at the Police Station. Information has it that the suspect and one Surulere Ajayi ‘m’ aged…