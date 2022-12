Bovi Ugboma, his wife Kris Asimonye and their three kids acted out the nativity story in commemoration of the Christmas holiday.

Every member of their family, down to the youngest child, played a role in the hilarious drama.

Kris was Angel Gabriel(la), their daughter Elena was Mary, the first son David played Joseph, the youngest son Chuchu played a wise man and Bovi was Jesus.

Watch the video below.