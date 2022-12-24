Calling me Jubril from Sudan wasn’t a funny joke

President Buhari has described the claim that he had “died” and was replaced by one Jibril from Sudan, as a joke that was not funny.



The President gave this rection in a documentary shown at a dinner organized by his family and very closed associates, to celebrate his 80th birthday tagged “Celebrating A Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman” at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, December 23.

According to him, some Nigerians have a way of creating humor to feast on something they do not understand, saying the development was the handiwork of some mischief makers to demonstrate their cheekiness.

Asked by the interviewer if he heard about the crazy rumor a while back that he was not Buhari, he replied

“Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

Asked how he finds such jokes passed around, the President said;