Four students abducted in Ondo

No fewer than four students have reportedly been abducted by suspected gunmen, along the Akunnu-Ajowa road, in Akoko area of Ondo state.

According to reports, the victims who are students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, were said to have been ambushed at the Ago Jinadu Axis, in Akoko, on Friday, December 23.

The incident has left the residents of the area living in fear.

Contacted, the Police Area Commander, in lkare, ACP Muri Agboola, said his men have been combing forests along the Akunnu-Ajowa Akoko road to rescue the abducted students.

The state police command is yet to comment on this incident.