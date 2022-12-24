INEC office attackers use bombs and dynamites

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has disclosed that those carrying out attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission’s offices use bombs and dynamites.

Speaking on Friday, December 23, in Abakaliki while addressing personnel of the force as part of activities marking his visit to the state, Baba asked security operatives to do all within their powers to protect INEC facilities and other public facilities in the state.

He said;

“The mode of attack by these hoodlums is complex because they throw bombs and dynamites, among others, from distances. “We believe that in addition to providing physical security at the INEC offices, you should liaise with its officials to provide offices for our personnel.”

The IGP also asked INEC to consider relocating its offices or important materials to safer places.

He added;