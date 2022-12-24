‘Monstrous lie’ – Trump releases video rant firing at Jan 6 Committee saying insurrection never happened

Former US President, Donald Trump responded publicly Friday night, December 23 to the final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee, attacking the committee and refuting its findings that he was ultimately responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol.

“The unselect committee [sic] did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol,” Trump said of the voluminous report in a video posted to Truth Social.

“The evidence does not exist because the claim is baseless and a monstrous lie.”

Trump, in the five-minute video, repeatedly downplayed the deadly events of Jan. 6 and said that the doors to the Capitol were “flung open for people to walk in” and that “federal informants” played a role in the violence.

“The events of Jan. 6 were not an insurrection,” Trump said. “They were a protest that got tragically out of control.”

Trump also continued to push the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

The former…