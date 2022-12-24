‘Risk of clash between US and Russia high’

The United States is carrying out a “proxy war” against Russia and the risk of a “clash” between the two countries is “high,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the US stated on Friday, December 23.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 claiming it wanted to demilitarize and de-‘nazify’ the country, Ukraine and the West say Russia’s aim of invasion was to do an imperial style land grab and change the regime of Volodimir Zelensky.

Since the invasion, the US has contributed more than $18.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.In total, NATO countries have so far provided some $40 billion in weaponry to Ukraine, roughly the size of France’s annual defense budget.

Now Russia’s ambassador to US, says the US is fighting a proxy war against Russia using Ukraine.

“Today, no one hides the true goals of the White House policy towards us. On all TV channels, political commentators talk about the need to intensify the US proxy war against the Russian Federation,”…