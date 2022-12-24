Tory Lanez’s family rages outside courthouse after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion (video)

Tory Lanez’s father, Sonestar Peterson has lashed out at the police, prosecutors and rapper Jay-Z and the entire Roc Nation which Megan Thee Stallion is signed to after his son was found guilty of shooting the female rapper.

The Canadian singer’s father went off on an epic rant about the justice system outside the courthouse as his son was hauled off to jail after being found guilty.

He said, “I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel.”

He then named Megan’s lawyer Alex Spiro and Desiree Perez the COO of Roc Nation, saying; “And the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z.”

Peterson also claimed that certain witnesses were in cahoots with prosecutors. He added “I’ve seen so much evidence buried in this. I know exactly what the public will say.”

Peterson also said he’s “calling on all…