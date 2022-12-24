Writer reveals how a man destroyed their friendship after he kissed her without her consent 

Nigerian writer, Koromone has recounted how a man destroyed their longtime friendship after he kissed her without her consent.

In a Twitter thread, Koromone mentioned that they were at a gathering when the man kissed her without her consent. She said she immediately expressed her anger at his action and left the place.

She added that she didn’t strike the man because she isn’t a violent person but that she would not hesitate the next time such a thing happens.