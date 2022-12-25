I’m doing my best but it’s not good enough

President Buhari says he is doing his best for Nigerians but it appears his best is not good enough.

The Cable reports that the President said this in a documentary that was screened on Friday night at a private dinner organized by his family and close associates to celebrate his 80th birthday.

The documentary was tagged “celebrating a patriot, a leader, an elder statesman”. The president said there are some people who have made attempts to undermine his administration.

“I believe I’m trying my best, but still my best is not good enough. Because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And there are some people who want to be clever by half.”the President was quoted as saying

President Buhari added that he will not miss his time in office because he is being “harassed.