IPOB denies commander arrested by DSS

The Indigenous People of Biafra has distanced itself from Okechukwu Nlebedum, alias Ejima, one of the gunmen arrested by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) last Wednesday.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said in a statement that Ejima was never a commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) but one of Orlu youths in Imo State misusing the name of ESN.

IPOB further revealed that he was asked to undergo training and stop using the name of ESN to carry out his activities but he refused.

The statement read;