King Charles ‘evicts Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace’ after Jeffrey Epstein scandal

The King has reportedly evicted the Duke of York from using Buckingham Palace following a series of scandals involving his former friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was told to no longer use Buckingham Palace as an office space, effectively severing his final tie to his old life as a working royal, according to a new report in The Sun.

‘Any presence at the Palace is officially over,’ a source was quoted as saying. ‘The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.’

As part of the King’s decision, Andrew, 62, will not be able to use the address for any future correspondence. The skeleton staff which had been retained since he stepped down from public duty three years ago now reportedly face being put out of work.

The report comes after Queen Consort Camilla was announced as the disgraced Duke’s replacement as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in a shake-up of senior royal military positions.

