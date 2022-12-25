Osun government asks former Governor Oyetola, wife, former appointees to return official cars

The Osun government has directed Gboyega Oyetola, immediate past governor of the state, and his wife, Sherifat, and other former appointees to return official vehicles in their possession.

In a statement released on Friday, December 23, by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s media aide, Olawale Rasheed, it was alleged that Oyetola has 11 vehicles in his possession, while his wife has “several” brands of government vehicles in her possession.

Tokunbo Salami, the chairman of the asset recovery panel, also stated that there is no law in the state that authorizes any elected or appointed officials to leave with state vehicles after the completion of their tenure.

The statement read;