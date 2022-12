Paul Okoye's lover, Ivy, took to her Instastories on Saturday evening, December 24, to brag about him. She posted a short video of him and stated that this is no showoff but that he is indeed a good man. Watch below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Paul Okoye’s lover, Ivy, brags about him on IG (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji